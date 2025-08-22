Fort Worth welcomes Eddie Garcia as new chief of police

The Brief Fort Worth welcomed its new police chief, Eddie Garcia, on Friday morning. Garcia previously served as the police chief for the Dallas Police Department. Fort Worth's former chief, Neil Noakes, who retired in May, was also at the welcome ceremony.



The city of Fort Worth officially welcomed its new police chief on Friday morning.

Former Fort Worth Chief Neil Noakes was also there to pass the torch to Chief Eddie Garcia, who led the Dallas Police Department from 2021 to 2024.

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia

What we know:

On Thursday, Garcia was selected to be Fort Worth’s newest police chief. He beat out two other finalists for the job.

He’s been a civilian since retiring as the Dallas police chief this past October. He’s worked for the city of Austin, overseeing public safety as the assistant city manager.

He takes over for Fort Worth Chief Neil Noakes, who also retired in May.

What they're saying:

"To the people of Fort Worth, hear me clearly. I will work tirelessly for you. Every resident in this city deserves to feel safe in their home, in their neighborhoods, and on our streets," Garcia said. "Together, we will trot a path that strengthens public safety, builds trust, and ensures that our police department will be the finest in the country."

"Eddie will bring a fresh perspective, along with the commitment to steady leadership," said Mayor Maddie Parker.