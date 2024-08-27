Fort Worth water main break damages homes, prompts water restrictions

The Brief Workers digging along Trinity Boulevard in East Fort Worth hit a 33-inch concrete water line on Monday morning. Gushing water flooded several homes in the neighborhood. Other homes were left without water. Crews will return to the neighborhood on Tuesday to repair the water line. Hurst residents are being asked to conserve water until repairs are complete.



Several homes in an East Fort Worth neighborhood were flooded, and others are facing water restrictions after a water main break.

According to the city of Fort Worth, a telecommunications crew hit a 33-inch concrete water line while digging near Trinity Boulevard on Monday morning.

That put a hole in the line and sent a large amount of water gushing into the air.

Crews were able to turn off the water in the neighborhood two hours later.

But it wasn’t before Susie Clark and several of her neighbors’ homes were flooded.

She told FOX 4 she will need to replace just about everything in her home after living there for 23 years.

"Everything in this house is damaged. It’s going to have to be replaced except for my wonderful antiques of my mom’s and grandmother’s. So, God was looking over for me, and I’m thankful. But I’m devastated. I’m looking at months of repairs, months," she said.

The water is still turned off for about 20 homes in the neighborhood.

The city said crews should have repairs completed by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The water main break is also affecting residents in Hurst. They’re being asked to limit their water use until repairs are complete.