Fort Worth unveils first phase of convention center expansion

article

The Brief Fort Worth city officials celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Convention Center expansion, a $95 million project. The completed phase adds 76,000 square feet, a new entrance, and a coffee bar, allowing the center to immediately host larger conferences. The second, more extensive phase of the expansion, estimated at more than $600 million, is scheduled to begin in summer 2026.



Fort Worth city officials celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Fort Worth Convention Center expansion on Monday, a $95 million upgrade designed to boost the city’s ability to attract major national conferences.

Fort Worth Convention Center phase 1 expansion complete

What we know:

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show off the completed renovations, which add 76,000 square feet to the center. The updates include a new southeast entrance and an added coffee bar.

City officials said the completed phase will allow Fort Worth to immediately host a greater number of large-scale conferences. They also noted the improvements were designed to make the area more walking-friendly, helping to better connect nearby neighborhoods to the center.

What they're saying:

"This is an opportunity that we are building toward, so that we can continue to let the tourism industry, the travel industry, play its role in the economic environment that helps Fort Worth continue on its remarkable trajectory of growth," said Bob James, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth.

What's next:

The second and more extensive phase of the project is estimated to cost more than $600 million. Construction for Phase Two is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 and is expected to be finished by early 2030. The convention center is slated to remain open to the public throughout the entire construction process.