Fort Worth police find body in Trinity River
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a body was found in the Trinity River in the city's United Riverside neighborhood.
Police were called after someone called 911 to report a body floating in the Trinity River under the East 4th Street bridge.
Fort Worth police say the Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine the manner and cause of death.
The identity of the person will be released once family members are notified.