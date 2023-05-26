2 suspects in custody after Grand Prairie police chase
article
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested 2 suspects in a Fort Worth neighborhood after a chase.
Police chased a grey Dodge 4-door vehicle from I-20 to I-30, before going onto side streets.
Grand Prairie police searched the area near Whitney Lane and Big Spring Drive.
SKY 4 spotted two suspects in handcuffs being walked from the area in handcuffs.
The reason behind the chase is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update with more information as it comes in.