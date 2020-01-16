Fort Worth student shot, stabbed at gas station across the street from school

article

Polytechnic Senior High School in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon after authorities said a 17-year-old student was shot and stabbed at a gas station during the school's lunch break.

MedStar confirmed that the 17-year-old victim has been transported to a hospital after being stabbed a few times and shot in the leg.

Police said this happened at about 12:30 p.m., at a Texaco gas station at E Rosedale Street and Conner Avenue, across the street from Polytechnic Senior High School.

There were no other injuries reported, and Fort Worth PD's Gang Unit is investigating.

The school district confirmed that the victim is an 11th grade student at Polytechnic Senior High School, and police said the suspect is also believed to be a student. Police have not released the suspect's name, but are searching for them.

Surveillance video shows dozens of students were nearby watching a fight.

During the fight, the suspect started stabbing the 17-year-old student. The suspect then called his friend to come help, and he came with a gun.

Advertisement

Police said he fired the black handgun three times, hitting the victim once in the leg.

“I heard shots too from the inside, about two of them,” the son of the owners of the Texaco station said.

“It is right across from school, but at no time were others in danger, because it appeared to be gang-related between two individuals. Isolated between those two,” Fort Worth PD Officer Ivan Gomez said.

Students ran away initially, but then began running toward the teen who was stabbed.

Police say he will be okay.

“I know him. One of my friends was his tutor at Boys & Girls Club he attends. I know who the victim is, came by yesterday,” the son of the owners of the Texaco station added. “I told myself, ‘Wow, it's him.’ He's not involved in any mischief or mishaps, seems to be a good kid. Upward Bound Program. Sad he had to be the victim.”

Employees at the Texaco have reportedly noticed that fights in the area have been increasing, because when one happens, they see an immediate drop in business because of all the students running to watch the fight.