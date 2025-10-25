Storms damage homes, Arts Fest in Fort Worth

The Brief Fort Worth residents are cleaning up after severe storms toppled trees, tore roofs, and knocked out power. Homeowners returned to major damage and downed power lines, but say they’re grateful to be safe. Artists at Fort Worth’s Arts Fest also suffered losses, with some tents and artwork completely destroyed by the storms.



While the DFW Metroplex saw continuing heavy rain Saturday, many in Fort Worth were already dealing with the aftermath of Friday night’s storms.

Trees toppled over cars, knocked down power lines, tore roofs and damaged sheds Friday night in Fort Worth.

Sara and Segundo Ruiz came home to find a tree knocked over into a power line in their backyard.

"When we arrived home, before we left, we could already see our ceiling pretty damp, so let’s just hope we don’t arrive to a broken-down ceiling," Sara said.

They left and are waiting for it to be safe for them to go back home.

"We don’t know what we’re going to arrive home to right now," Sara said.

"It is going to be very costly. It has damaged for sure our roof, and for sure the inside of our home," Sara said.

The Ruiz’s said they’re thankful to have such kind and helpful neighbors, and they’re all just looking out for each other.

But they’re only one of many being impacted.

Fort Worth Arts Fest

Jason Barnett is an artist participating at Arts Fest, a three-day festival in Fort Worth.

"Just devastation. Tents knocked over everywhere, stuff floating away," Bernett said.

"This tent had partially collapsed with a huge bubble in the middle of it busted, water getting everywhere, ruining paintings," he continued.

While the artists had tried to prepare for the rain, Friday night's storms were very strong, and it impacted their livelihood.

"There were other people here who completely lost everything," Barnett said. "A guy with glass right here by me, his entire tent collapsed, all his hand-blown glass just destroyed. He came all the way from Houston, and so he had to turn and leave last night with his whole tent because he had nothing left."