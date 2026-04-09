Fort Worth woman shoots boyfriend, 2 neighbors who tried to intervene in fight

article

The Brief A woman was detained Wednesday night after shooting her boyfriend and two neighbors during a physical fight in a North Fort Worth cul-de-sac. Police arrived at the 5100 block of Persimmon Court to find three victims, two of whom remain in critical condition and one in serious condition. Investigators believe the gunfire erupted after residents attempted to intervene in a domestic argument occurring near a parked car.



A woman shot three men, including her boyfriend, during a physical altercation Wednesday night in a Fort Worth neighborhood, according to police.

3 men shot in Fort Worth neighborhood

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Persimmon Court. The location is in the Woodland Springs neighborhood, west of Highway 377 and north of Keller Hicks Road.

Officers arrived to find three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital. Officials stated that two of the men are in critical condition, while the third is in serious condition.

The backstory:

Investigators determined the incident began as an argument between a man and a woman in a relationship near a parked car in a cul-de-sac. Neighbors who heard the commotion approached the vehicle to intervene.

The situation escalated into a physical fight involving the couple and the residents. During the struggle, the woman involved in the initial argument pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

She shot her boyfriend and two of the men who had approached the car. Police detained the woman at the scene.

While detectives work to determine exactly what triggered the violence, officials believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what started the argument or altercation. We do not have the identities of the victims.