Downtown Dallas suspicious package investigation ends with sword discovery

The Brief Dallas police cordoned off a section of downtown Tuesday to investigate a suspicious SUV parked near the West End district. The bomb squad used a controlled charge to open the vehicle's liftgate and recovered a sword from inside. An all-clear was issued at 1:30 p.m., ending a campus lockdown and reopening local roads, though the investigation is ongoing.



Dallas police have given the all-clear after a suspicious package investigation involving a vehicle at a busy downtown intersection triggered a campus lockdown and significant traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

Suspicious package in Downtown Dallas

What we know:

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on April 7, 2026, officers responded to the intersection of Lamar and Elm Streets following reports of a suspicious package. The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road with a suspicious item visible inside.

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The Dallas Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to the scene in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue, near the historic West End district. Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby Dallas College El Centro campus was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the investigation.

During the operation, the bomb squad used a controlled charge to open the rear lift of the SUV. Once the vehicle was breached, investigators pulled a sword out of the interior.

By 1:30 p.m., the car and the package were cleared of any hazards, and no threat to the public was found. All roadways have since been reopened.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is facing charges related to obstructing the roadway. Police stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle's identity has not been released.