Fort Worth man shot by nephew’s girlfriend, police say

The Brief The shooting happened in a Fort Worth apartment as police said a man was arguing with his nephew. The nephew's adult girlfriend is the shooting suspect. The uncle was shot in the back but is expected to recover.



Fort Worth police are investigating after a man said his nephew’s girlfriend shot him in the back.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night at the Primavera Apartments on East Berry Street.

The victim told police he got into an argument with his adult nephew.

His nephew’s girlfriend then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot him in the pack.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the nephew and the girlfriend fled the scene before officers arrived.

They have not yet been arrested.

The shooting is still under investigation.