Man fatally shot in vehicle in Fort Worth neighborhood

Fort Worth police say a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in a neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., in the 1000 block of NW 16th Street.

Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators found that the victim was sitting in a car when someone shot him.

The shooter fled before officers arrived on scene.

Police are working to find out who the shooter was.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to to call the Fort Worth Police Homicide Investigations Unit at 817-392-4330. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.