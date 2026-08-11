Fort Worth set to vote on data center moratorium

The Brief The Fort Worth City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a temporary 90-day moratorium to pause new data center developments across the city. The measure follows growing resident and leader pushback over local infrastructure strain, physical neighborhood impacts, and a similar statewide approval pause by Gov. Greg Abbott. If adopted, the city manager would establish a committee to refine regulatory guidelines.



Fort Worth city leaders are set to vote on a temporary moratorium on new data centers.

The proposal would give the city more time to develop new rules as concerns grow about the impact of the large facilities.

Fort Worth Data Center Debate

What we know:

The city of Fort Worth has four existing data centers with at least four more in development.

But those plans could be put on hold on Tuesday night if city leaders adopt a resolution to set a 90-day moratorium.

It would temporarily pause the process on new data center development within Fort Worth.

The backstory:

In July, five city council members called for the moratorium to give the council time to discuss and refine regulations.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar pause on data center approvals in order for the state’s power grid managers to conduct audits.

He previously supported data center expansion but has changed course during his reelection campaign.

What they're saying:

In a news conference ahead of the meeting, Fort Worth community leaders and residents shared their support for the moratorium and called for community representation on a committee to explore regulations.

"We're the ones who have to deal with the infrastructure strain, the neighborhood impact, the physical consequences. Asking for a time to evaluate isn't defiance, it's stewardship. The public isn't being wasteful; we're being smart," said Annie Zadeh, the executive director for Community Design Fort Worth.

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council meeting begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

If the council votes in favor of the moratorium, the city manager would form the data center committee.