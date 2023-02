A Fort Worth resident is $20 million richer after hitting the top prize on scratch-off lottery ticket.

The $100 dollar ticket was purchased at the Cleburne Food Mart on Cleburne Road in Fort Worth.

The $20 Million Supreme ticket has had 3 of its 4 $20 million dollar prizes claimed.

The winner of this ticket elected to remain anonymous.