Fort Worth resident is 50 millionth fan to attend a FIFA World Cup match

The Brief Immy Khan, a Fort Worth resident, was recognized by FIFA as the 50 millionth fan all-time to attend a World Cup match. Khan attended Monday's Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal at Dallas Stadium, the ninth game he's attended during this year's tournament. Over 6 million fans have come to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including 70,649 fans for Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal yesterday.



Over 50 million fans have now attended a World Cup match after Monday's game at Dallas Stadium, and lucky number 50 million lives in Fort Worth.

50 millionth fan attends the World Cup

What we know:

FIFA recognized Immy Khan, a resident of Fort Worth, as the 50 millionth fan to attend a FIFA World Cup match in the history of the tournament after he attended Monday's Spain victory over Portugal at Dallas Stadium.

Khan, originally from Pakistan, has attended nine matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was presented with a large ticket by FIFA legends Carles Puyol and Pepe to commemorate the milestone.

Immy Khan presented with commemorative ticket

After Monday's Spain vs. Portugal at Dallas Stadium, fan attendance for the 2026 World Cup stood at 6,071,923 fans, with 11 more matches remaining.

The all-time attendance for FIFA World Cup matches stood at 50,020,653 after Monday's match.

What they're saying:

"What an incredible experience! We’re blessed to be hosting so many incredible visitors, welcoming us to the city of Dallas, the city of Fort Worth. What a great city to be the 50 millionth fan," Immy Khan told FIFA after being named the World Cup's 50 millionth fan.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Immy Khan

Khan supported Spain on Monday, but was decked out in United States soccer gear in anticipation of the USMNT's match against Belgium. He said his favorite player is U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie.

"The tournament’s been great. We’ve been to nine games so far. The hospitality, the facilities, the guest services, the matches – on the field, off the field, everything has been great. We’re so blessed to have all of these visitors to the United States, to Canada, to Mexico. FIFA – what an incredible organization."

What's next:

While you can't be the 50 millionth fan to ever attend a World Cup match anymore, you can still attend one more World Cup match in North Texas.

Dallas Stadium will host its final World Cup match for the 2026 tournament on Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m., a semifinal match.

The winner of that match will advance to the World Cup Final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.