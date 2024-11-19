Suspects arrested after pursuit ends at dead end in Fort Worth

The Brief Several people were arrested after a pursuit ended at a dead end off of I-30 in Fort Worth. The suspects were caught breaking into a car at an apartment complex near Mesquite. Police found multiple stolen items, including a handgun, and two other stolen vehicles at the apartment complex.



Several people were arrested Monday night after a police pursuit ended at a dead end in Fort Worth.

Mesquite police spotted multiple suspects attempting to break into a car at an apartment complex around 9:30 p.m.

When the suspects saw the officers, they got into a vehicle and fled, leaving behind two stolen cars.

The pursuit continued with Fort Worth police after the suspects drove onto I-30 and exited at Cook Lane, which led to a dead end. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but officers apprehended them.

Police found multiple stolen items, including a gun, inside the suspects' vehicle. No accidents or damage occurred in the pursuit.

The names of the suspects and their charges have not been released.

No additional information has been provided at this time.