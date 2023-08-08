Proposed Fort Worth budget includes largest property tax rate cut in decades, funding for more police

The City of Fort Worth released its proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday morning.

The budget includes more fire and police as well as the biggest property tax rate cut in decades.

The city says that the recommended budget reflects Fort Worth as one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

"The total operating budget for the City of Fort Worth is $2.6 billion," said City Manager David Cooke

Cooke spelled out how Fort Worth PD is recommended for a large share of that figure, to pay for things like 106 new positions.

"It includes more patrol officers, more 911 call takers," he said. "I think there are 13 additional officers for crisis intervention."

At least one city council member is not satisfied with how many of those positions are patrol officers.

"A couple of things that really stick out to me, that I hope I’ll get more information, is the 21 patrol officers," said councilmember Charles Lauersdorf. "I think with the growth of, you mentioned 20,000 people per year, I like where it says more police, but I don't think ‘more’ quite means enough in this particular case."

Another major highlight of the proposed 2024 budget includes a 4-cent property tax rate reduction, according to Cooke it is the biggest benefit to homeowners tax bills in decades.

"What I will tell you about this recommended tax rate reduction, this is the largest property tax rate reduction in real terms and in percentage in at least the last 34 years," he said.

The proposed budget also recommends adding 76 new positions to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The fiscal year 2024 budget talks are now underway and will continue over the next several months.

"I think we are definitely moving the right direction with this budget. I think it looks good from what I'm seeing so far," said Lauersdorf.

The first public budget meeting will be held Wednesday, August 16 at City Hall.

Several other budget meetings will be held in various communities throughout August and September.