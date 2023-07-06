Fort Worth pool supply warehouse fire causes concern

A fire at a swimming pool supply warehouse prompted some air quality concerns in north Fort Worth.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at Puryear Custom Pools, which is located off Cantrell Sansom Road northwest of the Interstate 35W and Loop 820 intersection.

The smoke and flames appeared to be coming from a metal warehouse building behind the main offices.

MedStar officials said they treated one person for smoke inhalation.

There was some concern about the air quality because of the pool chemicals stored in the building, such as chlorine and acid bicard.

Evacuations were discussed for a nearby neighborhood but never ordered.

It’s still not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.