Fort Worth Shooting: Armed man in critical condition after FWPD officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man allegedly fired a weapon in a neighborhood and advanced toward officers late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4200 block of Bonita Drive in the River Oaks neighborhood shortly after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police encountered a man firing a handgun in the street.
According to department officials, officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. When the man ignored commands and began advancing toward them, an officer opened fire, striking him.
Officers provided immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No officers or bystanders were injured during the encounter.
The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect, and the motive behind the initial gunfire remains unclear.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.