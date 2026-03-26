Fort Worth Shooting: Armed man in critical condition after FWPD officer-involved shooting

The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night after a domestic disturbance call led to a confrontation on Bonita Drive. Officers encountered an armed man firing a gun in the street and opened fire when he ignored commands and advanced toward them. The suspect remains in critical condition at a local hospital, and no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.



Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man allegedly fired a weapon in a neighborhood and advanced toward officers late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4200 block of Bonita Drive in the River Oaks neighborhood shortly after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police encountered a man firing a handgun in the street.

According to department officials, officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. When the man ignored commands and began advancing toward them, an officer opened fire, striking him.

Officers provided immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. No officers or bystanders were injured during the encounter.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect, and the motive behind the initial gunfire remains unclear.