Fort Worth police shoot, kill wanted suspect after short vehicle pursuit Saturday

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The Brief Fort Worth police shot and killed a male suspect Saturday night following a brief vehicular pursuit in South Fort Worth. The chase began when officers tried to pull over a suspect wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, ending when the driver stopped in a parking lot on Palette Drive. Police fired after the suspect allegedly produced a firearm; a gun was recovered inside the vehicle, and no officers or bystanders were injured.



Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Saturday night after a brief vehicular chase in South Fort Worth ended in gunfire, authorities said.

Officer-involved shooting

Early Sunday morning, officials with the Fort Worth Police Department released more information about the shooting.

What we know:

Members of the department's Directed Response Unit were conducting an investigation into a known suspect wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for tampering with an electronic monitoring device around 6:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers spotted the suspect driving a vehicle near Interstate 35 and Risinger Road. When officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, prompting a short pursuit.

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The suspect drove into a parking lot near the 100 block of Palette Drive and came to a stop. As officers approached the vehicle and issued verbal commands, the suspect produced what officers believed to be a firearm. Officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

Officers on the scene, along with members of the Fort Worth Fire Department, rendered medical care, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a safety sweep of the vehicle, police located a gun inside, according to the release. No passengers were in the vehicle, and no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

The department's Major Case Unit is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and shooting.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.