Fort Worth police seek tips in unsolved 2021 DoorDash driver road rage murder

The Brief Fort Worth police are renewing their appeal for tips in the unsolved 2021 fatal road rage shooting of DoorDash driver Hamzah Foraj. Foraj was shot in the head while delivering food with his wife after tapping his horn at a four-door Dodge pickup truck. Investigators still do not know the identity of the shooter or suspects and are urging anyone with information to contact police.



Police are still trying to solve a murder that happened five years ago in Fort Worth. A DoorDash driver was killed in a road rage shooting.

Unsolved Fort Worth Murder

The backstory:

The murder happened on the night of Sept. 11, 2021.

Fort Worth police said 26-year-old Hamzah Foraj was dropping off a food delivery order. His wife was with him at the time.

In a previous interview, Idalia Gisselle Cerna told FOX 4 that they were on Kingswood Drive near Altamesa Boulevard when a gray-colored, four-door Dodge pickup truck nearly hit their vehicle.

She said her husband tapped on the horn and seconds later she recalled seeing the truck alongside them. Someone rolled down a rear window and opened fire.

Foraj was struck in the head. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Related article

What you can do:

Fort Worth police still need help to identify the suspects.

"We're reaching back out. There's somebody out there who knows what took place. We're asking you to step forward," said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada. "What makes it hard for us and the family is this is not a young man who was 'running the streets.' This is someone who was trying to provide for his family, himself and he got shot and killed in the middle of it."

Police encourage anyone who saw something that day or has heard information about what happened, perhaps from someone involved, to get in touch with them.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 817-392-4382.