Fort Worth police searching for gunman who injured 4 after 'Stop Six Day' event

The Brief A gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd following a "Stop Six Day" community event on Saturday night, injuring a child, an officer, and two others. A female bystander remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, while the other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police are searching for a man dressed in all black who fled the scene, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.



Fort Worth investigators need help identifying the gunman who injured four people over the weekend, including a child and an officer, and sparked terror after a community event.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

The gunfire erupted on Saturday night outside a strip shopping center on East Rosedale Street near the historic Stop Six Park.

A gathering at the park to celebrate "Stop Six Day" had just ended and some people leaving the event were at the strip center.

Witnesses said a masked man dressed in all black came from the apartment complex to the east of the businesses and started shooting, then ran back toward the apartments.

A female bystander who was shot in the head was the most severely injured. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

An elderly woman was shot in the hip, and a child was grazed in the head by a bullet. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.

A Fort Worth police officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle at the time also was struck by shrapnel from a bullet that went through his windshield.

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What they're saying:

Police said the gunman fired indiscriminately.

"From the way it was described, he came between the apartments and the business strip. So, he popped out from there, fired the gun, and then ran back that direction toward the apartments," said Officer Brad Perez, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department. "It was just so random and indiscriminate as far as the way those shots were fired, and who all that they struck. The first thing I asked, ‘Was the officer targeted?’ We currently do not believe he was. We just believe he was just in the line of fire."

FOX 4 also spoke to a man who witnessed the shooting.

"It was loud. It was right next to us, so we got in our cars and took off," he said.

His cousin was the juvenile who was hit by the gunfire.

"I didn't even know my cousin was involved until after I left, then I had to come back," he said.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.

What we don't know:

Police have not speculated on what may have prompted the shooting.