Fort Worth police search for suspect after fatal shooting on Sloop Street

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The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting following a domestic disturbance at a home on Sloop Street. An adult suspect confronted and shot a man involved in the dispute before fleeing the scene. The suspect remains at large.



Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting following a domestic disturbance at a residence on the city's north side.

Fatal Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Officers from the Northwest Division responded to a call at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Sloop St., according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Investigators determined there was a domestic disturbance between two adults inside the home. A witness then went upstairs and alerted an adult suspect about the altercation.

Police said the suspect confronted the male involved in the dispute and shot him at least once before leaving the scene. The suspect remains at large.

Emergency medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified him as 40-year-old Kendrick Malone.

Homicide detectives responded to process the scene and take over the investigation. Authorities stated the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.