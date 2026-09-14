AMBER Alert issued for missing Weatherford teen

The Brief An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez, who was last seen in Weatherford on Sept. 13. Gonzalez is 5'4" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, contact 911.



Officials are searching for a teenager in Weatherford last seen on Sunday, September 13.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Isabel Gonzalez

What we know:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen in the 100 block of Woodrun Court in Weatherford at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

She is described as a white female, 5'4", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, contact 911.