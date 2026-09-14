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AMBER Alert issued for missing Weatherford teen

By
FOX 4
Weatherford
Published September 14, 2026 10:32 PM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 10:32 PM CDT

The Brief

    • An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez, who was last seen in Weatherford on Sept. 13.
    • Gonzalez is 5'4" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
    • If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, contact 911.

WEATHERFORD, Texas - Officials are searching for a teenager in Weatherford last seen on Sunday, September 13.

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Isabel Gonzalez

What we know:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen in the 100 block of Woodrun Court in Weatherford at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

She is described as a white female, 5'4", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, contact 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

WeatherfordCrime and Public Safety