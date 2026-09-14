AMBER Alert issued for missing Weatherford teen
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Officials are searching for a teenager in Weatherford last seen on Sunday, September 13.
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Isabel Gonzalez
What we know:
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was last seen in the 100 block of Woodrun Court in Weatherford at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.
She is described as a white female, 5'4", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.
What you can do:
If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, contact 911.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.