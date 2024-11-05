Fort Worth police search for missing 38-year-old man; Family fears for his safety

article

Fort Worth police are searching for Ross Michael Marquette, 38, who has been reported missing.

Marquette was last seen driving a gray Honda Pilot in the 500 block of North Main Street in Fort Worth. The vehicle has a Texas license plate, RLJ 4027.

Marquette is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair, green eyes, a full beard, and weighing 235 pounds. His family believes he may be lost or in danger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.