Fort Worth police officer fired after investigation into excessive use of force

A Fort Worth police officer was fired after an investigation into his use of force while working an off-duty security job last year.

Jose Salazar, a 15-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department, was working security at the bar on July 22, 2022.

Surveillance video shows a man walking away from Salazar, who then shoves the man to the ground.

The man gets back up and gets into a physical altercation with Salazar who eventually handcuffs the man.

Fort Worth police say that Salazar's reporting of the event did not line up with what was seen on the video.

FWPD said the man did not present any threat to Salazar and determined he used greater force than necessary and that he was untruthful in his reporting.

Salazar was placed on restricted duty during the investigation.

"In this case, Officer Salazar did not conduct himself in a manner that represents the professionalism of our officers. Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community," said the department in a statement.