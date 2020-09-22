Fort Worth police make arrest in 1974 cold case murder of Carla Walker

The man arrested for a cold case murder in Fort Worth 46 years ago was identified through a genealogical database.

Fort Worth police arrested 77-year-old Glen Samuel McCurley on Monday. He’s charged with capital murder for the death of 17-year-old Carla Walker in 1974.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Walker was snatched from a parked car after going to a Valentine’s Day dance with her boyfriend.

The suspect forced her out of the car, fired a shot and pistol-whipped her boyfriend, telling him he was going to kill him.

Advertisement

Walker’s scratched and bruised body was found days later near Benbrook Lake, south of Fort Worth. Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Last year, the Fort Worth Police Department released a picture of an anonymous letter someone sent to the police shortly after the murder. They hoped it would convince someone to come forward with information.

RELATED: Handwritten letter rekindles interest in 1974 Fort Worth cold case

While working on the cold case, detectives ran DNA evidence found on Walker’s bra and clothing through multiple databases.

McCurley’s name came up when the DNA was compared to a genealogical database. Three brothers with the surname McCurley were possible matches, the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Investigators did interview McCurley in 1974 because he lived in the area and records showed he owned the same type of gun that was used in the crime. But at the time, he claimed the gun had been stolen.

Police questioned McCurley at his home in Fort Worth again July. He provided a DNA sample but denied knowing Walker or killing anyone.

McCurley’s DNA was confirmed as a match for the DNA found on Walker’s bra, the arrest warrant affidavit states.

He is being held in the Tarrant County jail with a bond set at $100,000.