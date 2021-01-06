Fort Worth police investigating attempted kidnapping of young girl

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a reported attempted kidnapping of a young girl.

The girl told police that two men tried to pull her inside an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth police say they’re still trying to find possible witnesses or video that captured what happened.

Right now, they are calling it an attempted kidnapping case, but police say that could change once they learn more details about what happened between the suspects and the little girl.

Fort Worth police are looking for two people they say tried to pull a young girl into an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officer Daniel Segura says they got the call just after midnight from an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Pathway Drive in Southeast Fort Worth.

"Apparently, she was able to run away and fled back to her residence. She was not injured," Segura said.

While police are declining to release the girl’s age, they say she is under 12 years old.

Police say they are investigating the relationship between the two suspects and the child.

"That is part of the investigation. We don’t know the relationship," Segura said. "We don’t know even if they are residents of the same either complex or neighborhood."

Police do say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating along with the Crimes Against Children Unit, which would investigate any case involving a child sexual assault. But they are also not releasing further details about what happened between the attackers and the girl, including any description of the would-be kidnappers.

"These investigations are very delicate, so one of our main goals is to protect the victim," Segura said.

It’s unclear why the child was outside of her home late at night, but Segura says it’s a reminder for parents to stay alert.

"Always keep an eye on your children. It is very important to know where they are at all times," Segura said.

At this point, police do say they believe it was an isolated incident and not part of a pattern involving crimes against children in the neighborhood.