Fort Worth police: Hit-and-run driver struck vehicle, knocked it into apartment

article

Fort Worth police said Tuesday a driver who crashed into an apartment building and killed a resident was hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Malinda Goulett, 64, was killed Monday morning when the small SUV landed on top of her while she was lying in bed at the Reserve at Centerpoint Apartments.

Police said Tuesday that evidence shows someone speeding through a parking lot, hitting the small SUV and knocking it into the apartment.

Police are looking for the driver and vehicle, but say they only have a vague description of the vehicle: a dark colored SUV with damage on the front end.