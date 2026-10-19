41-year-old Tarrant County jail inmate dies while in custody

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The Brief A 41-year-old female inmate died Sunday at JPS Hospital after being transferred from Tarrant County jail. The inmate had been placed in medical observation following her arrest on Monday for aggravated assault and other charges. Her name and cause of death have not been released, pending next-of-kin notification and multi-agency investigations.



A female inmate died on Sunday while in Tarrant County jail custody.

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old inmate was arrested this past Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and the possession of marijuana.

After she was booked into jail, she was placed in a medical observation area because of known medical conditions.

She was later transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died early Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

The inmate’s name and cause of death have not yet been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release that information once her next of kin has been notified.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said the inmate’s death will be investigated by multiple agencies, including the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.