Unknown individual eats banana through Joe Biden mask in Watauga doorbell camera video

The Brief On October 18, an unknown individual in Watauga was captured eating a banana through a Joe Biden mask on a Nest doorbell camera. Watauga Police say they attempted to locate the individual, but were unable to find them, and that no criminal offense was committed during the video. Police say no other official reports have been made regarding the individual in the video, but they're aware of social media posts from other residents about similar sightings.



Doorbell camera footage of a masked person in Watauga eating a banana hasn't resulted in criminal charges being filed, but police say they're aware of similar reports across the community.

Bizzare Watauga doorbell footage

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Jessica Mancia

What we know:

Watauga Police say they're aware of an incident captured on a home's Nest doorbell camera around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

In the video, an unknown individual seen wearing a mask resembling former President Joe Biden and a T-shirt reading "FREEDOM," popularized by deceased political commentator Charlie Kirk, walks up to the home's door with a banana.

The individual runs their fingers over the camera twice before eating the banana through their mask, walking off after eating the fruit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: Jessica Mancia

Watauga Police say no criminal offense occurred based on the video. Officers checked the surrounding neighborhood but were unable to locate the individual.

Police said no other official reports have been made regarding the individual, although they noted social media posts from other residents reported similar sightings.

What we don't know:

We don't know who exactly the banana-eating figure wearing the mask is, or what their intent is behind the stunt.

What they're saying:

"Although the individual's choice of attire and snack may have raised a few eyebrows, neither appears to have violated the law at this time," the Watauga Police Department said in a statement. "And while we can't explain the costume, the banana, or the apparent political identity crisis, we can confirm that being bizarre is not, in itself, a criminal offense."

"The Watauga Police Department takes these types of reports seriously, however, and we encourage residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, even when the circumstances are a little bananas."