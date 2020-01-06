Woman inside Fort Worth apartment killed after car crashes into unit

article

A woman inside a Fort Worth apartment was killed after a car crashed into her unit.

First responders on scene said the driver of the car backed into the building and went through a wall, crashing inside and striking the woman, 64, who lived there.

The incident happened just after 10:15 a.m. at the Reserve at Centreport apartments in the 3700 block of Post Oak Blvd.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle only had minor injuries.