Fort Worth police chase ends in standoff on I-35 West, Loop 820

A police chase and then a standoff closed several lanes of a major Fort Worth interchange.

Multiple lanes of I-35 West and Loop 820 were closed at the interchange Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended in a standoff.

It happened just north of downtown.

Some lanes of traffic began opening around 10 p.m.

Fort Worth police say the chase started on Chisholm Parkway and ended on the northbound ramp to Northeast Loop 820.

The standoff began around 7:30 p.m.

The SWAT team is still on scene trying to negotiate with the suspect.

