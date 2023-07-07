Fort Worth police chase ends in deadly crash

A Fort Worth police SUV collided with a vehicle during a police chase, killing an innocent driver. The police officer was also hurt.

The chase started around 6 p.m. Thursday after officers tried to pull over a stolen Dodge Challenger. The driver reportedly took off with a passenger inside.

At one point during the chase officers deployed stop sticks. A tire on the stolen car was deflated, but the driver kept going.

One of the police SUVs chasing the stolen car then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue.

The innocent driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The police SUV crashed with a second vehicle before coming to a stop.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene while the police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen car eventually stopped about a block away from the crash.

After a short foot chase, other officers caught up to the driver and the passenger and took them into custody.

It’s not yet clear what charges the suspects face.

Fort Worth police have not yet shared the names of anyone involved in the deadly car chase.