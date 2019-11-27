Fort Worth philanthropist Happy Baggett passes away at 67

article

Fort Worth developer and philanthropist Happy Baggett has died.

The 67-year-old's days were numbered after he was diagnosed with cancer and chose not to get treatment. Instead, he used the rest of his days to raise as much money as he could for education programs.

Baggett’s family says he peacefully passed away Tuesday night.

In his last interview with FOX 4, Baggett discussed the Happy Baggett Early Childhood Development Fund. It was started with a goal to raise at least $1 million for childcare.

“We have not been taking care of our 0 to 4 years olds, and that's what we've got to start doing,” he told FOX 4 on Oct. 9. “Right now, we're planting the seed and Fort Worth has responded mightily. I'm just blown away with what Fort Worth has done.”

“Happy truly lived what God would want us all to do – he celebrated life to the fullest and gave back to the community he loved most,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement. “Happy’s investment and dedication to bettering early childhood education and quality childcare will benefit our community for years to come.”