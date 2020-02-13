Fort Worth philanthropist Anne Marion dies at age 81

article

A major Fort Worth philanthropist and patron of the arts has died at the age of 81.

Anne Marion was Texas oil and ranching heiress who backed the Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art and the Kimbell Art Museum.

The Fort Worth native and her husband, John Marion, also established the Georgia O’Keefe Museum in Sante Fe, New Mexico in 1997.

Cody Hartley, the director of the O'Keeffe museum, called her a "passionate arts patron, determined leader, and generous philanthropist."

Former President George W. Bush called Marion a “true Texan, a great patron of the arts, a generous member of our community and a person of elegance and strength.”

Marion was the great-granddaughter of Samuel Burk Burnett, the founder of the 666 Ranch in Texas.

She died Tuesday in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.