Fort Worth PD sends resources to help those impacted by Ohio train derailment
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have resources on the way to Ohio to help those impacted by the toxic Norfolk Southern train derailment that threatened the village of East Palestine.
Those resources departed Saturday.
The department said its goal is to help both the affected community and first responders.
Among the resources was 40,000 bottles of water.