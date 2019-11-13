Fort Worth PD: Pregnant 16-year-old shot in abdomen

article

A young mother was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday in Fort Worth.

Police initially responded to a house on West Spurgeon Street around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a drive-by shooting. When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old mother inside with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and a .22 caliber gun lying next to her.

Police say the 17-year-old father of the victim's child was there as well. However, investigators say neither would say who shot the young mom.

No arrests have been made. The mom’s injuries were not life-threatening.