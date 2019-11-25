Fort Worth PD: Elderly woman pistol-whipped, robbed while loading groceries

article

Fort Worth police need help finding the gunman who pistol-whipped an elderly woman in the parking lot of a grocery store and stole money from her.

That attack happened last Tuesday WinCo Food store on Crowley Road.

Police say an elderly woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when she was approached by a man. After refusing to give up her keys, the man hit her on the head with a gun and took money from her purse.

A witness tried to stop the man but backed off after the suspect said he had a gun.

Police say the suspect is in his late teens or early 20s. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4382.