Fort Worth PD detective arrested on burglary charge

A Fort Worth police detective was arrested on a burglary charge.

This relates to an incident on July 8, when officers were called about a man with a gun who forced his way into a home.

Police said Bryan Lafaurie was confronting teenagers he suspected of stealing from him earlier in the day.

The detective, who has been with Fort Worth PD for eight years, was off duty at the time.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued Tuesday, and Lafaurie turned himself in.

Police said Lafaurie is on restricted duty, and a "thorough investigation" is being conducted.

His attorney urged people not to rush to judgment and said he looks forward to presenting Lafaurie's side of what happened at the appropriate time.