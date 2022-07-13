Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth PD sergeant fired for destroying evidence

By
Published 
Fort Worth Police Department
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth Police Department sergeant was fired for reportedly attempting to destroy evidence.

Rodsdricke Martin is accused of deleting child porn from a hospital patient's laptop instead of reporting it, according to several reports.

That happened in January, while Martin was working off-duty at the hospital. 

A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted Martin in March.

He's been on restricted duty and was stripped of all police powers while he was under investigation. 

Martin was a 16-year Fort Worth police veteran. 

He's due back in court later this month.