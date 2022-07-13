Fort Worth PD sergeant fired for destroying evidence
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth Police Department sergeant was fired for reportedly attempting to destroy evidence.
Rodsdricke Martin is accused of deleting child porn from a hospital patient's laptop instead of reporting it, according to several reports.
That happened in January, while Martin was working off-duty at the hospital.
A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted Martin in March.
He's been on restricted duty and was stripped of all police powers while he was under investigation.
Martin was a 16-year Fort Worth police veteran.
He's due back in court later this month.