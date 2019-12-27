Fort Worth PD chief chases down fleeing suspect

The Fort Worth police chief had his boots on the ground Friday as he chased after a man who was on the run.

Video from their police helicopter shows the takedown after a suspect ran from the scene of a crash.

The suspect led Chief Ed Kraus through backyards and over fences, but he eventually gave up, was handcuffed and taken to jail.

The initial call came in as a traffic hazard on I-20, near Campus Drive.

It turned out to be a multi-car accident.

The driver of the vehicle believed to have caused the crash took off on foot.

Within five minutes, FWPD Air One was on the scene. Chief Krause traveled in his police unit in the same direction, and decided to assist his officers in this pursuit.

Air One captured video of it all, as Chief Kraus chased the suspect over a couple of fences, before catching up with the guy to make the arrest.

"The bad guy decides to take a wrong turn and runs toward the chief,” said Buddy Calzada, with Fort Worth PD. "The bad guy jumped the fence and the chief jumped the fence to keep going after him. He runs through the middle of a yard, and the suspect jumps another fence. So what does the chief do? He jumped the fence with him. At that point in time, the chief started closing in on him, and I think he realized at that point, I'm not going to make it. I'm not going to get away from this."

Evidently, Chief Kraus did not want attention from this, and had to be convinced to agree to share the story.

There were no major injuries in that initial accident.

The suspect who ran from police has not yet been identified.

In regards to how he handled this situation, the chief said he is one of 1,700 officers who do this kind of work every single day.