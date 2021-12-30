Fort Worth oilman William 'Tex' Moncrief dies at age 101

article

The man who helped build an oil and gas empire over the past 70 years, William Allen "Tex" Moncrief, has died.

A spokesperson for Moncrief Oil confirmed the news.

After serving as a naval officer in World War II, Moncrief returned home to Fort Worth and went to work with his father in the oil business.

He would go on to thrive in the industry and his name became synonymous with Texas oil. Forbes magazine named him to its billionaires list in 2006.

Moncrief was remarkably generous, donating to Texas Christian University, the University of Texas and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

He was 101 years old.

