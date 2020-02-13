Fort Worth officers cleared of excessive force claims in civil case related to 2013 death
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers have been cleared of excessive force claims in a civil case related to a 2013 death.
Jermaine Darden reportedly resisted arrest during a drug raid, and body cameras showed the officers using a stun gun on the 34-year-old.
Darden died of sudden cardiac arrest.
The medical examiner ruled the stun gun did not contribute to his death.
A grand jury did not indict the officers.
But Darden's family said the 340-pound man suffered from heart disease and had breathing problems during the raid.
They sued the officers and the city.
On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court dismissed the complaint and granted the officers right to seek repayment of legal costs from the plaintiffs.