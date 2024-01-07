Robbery suspect shot by Fort Worth police

article

A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg by a Fort Worth PD officer early Sunday morning after police said he fled from police after robbing a vape shop.

This started at about 4 a.m., when Fort Worth police were called out to a robbery at a 24-hour vape shop in the 6400 block of McCart Avenue.

Police were told the suspect had a face mask and a crowbar.

Officers arrived three minutes later, and after finding the suspect, they said he ran through an open field behind the shopping center.

The suspect was found hiding in a backyard in the 3200 block of Fargo Court.

After "confronting" the suspect, police said an officer fired and shot the suspect in the leg. No further details were released about what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer has been placed on leave, which is standard protocol.

The Fort Worth Police Department Major Case Unit, Internal Affairs, and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating this case.