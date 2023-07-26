Fort Worth officer grows out hair to donate in support of his brother

A Fort Worth police officer recently grew out his hair in order to donate it to "Wigs for Kids." It was all in support of his brother who spent his childhood battling several medical conditions.

Travis Gor is 29 years old. His medical disabilities limit his mobility and have warranted more than 15 surgeries.

His big brother is Fort Worth Police Officer Dillon Gor. And thanks to him along with their mom and family circle, Travis enjoys life.

"He only has half of a lung, and only 80% of that is working," Dillon said. "So there’s just a lot of medical complications that come into play."

The two brothers recently shared a unique mission. Travis decided to grow his hair out for a special donation. And in big brother fashion, Dillon followed suit.

"I thought by growing out my hair, I can help other people that can’t grow or don’t have hair. I could help them a little," Travis said.

Photos highlight the two-year journey that culminated on Travis’ birthday.

"He hit the 14-inch mark, and I was like, ‘Let’s go do this.’ So we made a whole day of it," Dillon said. "We went out there, got our haircut. He cut his hair off. We measured it. I donated 16 inches. After that, we came back here and had a big old birthday bash for him."

Travis has a twin brother who was born without medical challenges. All total, there are six siblings. All share in caring for Travis, and Travis has inspired them all.

"My brothers and sisters, as soon as they got old enough, they helped with that too," Dillon said. "And now one of them is a doctor, one is a labor and delivery nurse in the NICU department. So a lot of us have stemmed, our careers are from Travis, having Travis as a sibling and a baseline of just helping."