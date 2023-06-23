Fort Worth officer dies while off duty

article

Fort Worth police are mourning the unexpected death of an officer.

The department said Officer Robert Guerrero died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while off duty.

Chief Neil Noakes called Officer Guerrero an excellent officer.

Related article

"His service and dedication to this department will never be forgotten, but even more than this, he was a beloved son, father, and friend to so many," the chief said.

He asked people to pray for Officer Guerrero’s family as they go through this difficult time.