LIVE: Fort Worth New Year's Eve fireworks, celebration

The Brief Sundance Square is holding a fireworks show to celebrate the New Year. Organizers 55,000 people are expected to attend the event. You can watch it live on this page.



We are just hours away from the start of 2026.

You can ring in the new year with FOX 4. We will have special coverage of events across Texas, including the fireworks show at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

You will be able to stream the show on this page.

Fort Worth New Year's Eve Celebration

Organizers call the New Year's Eve celebration at Sundance Square in Fort Worth the largest in-person celebration in Texas.

55,000 people are expected to attend the free event.

Food trucks, live bands, street performers and more are joining in the festivities.

The party is expected to go well into the New Year, with celebrations continuing until 2 a.m.

Fort Worth Live Camera

New Year Countdown

Dallas New Year's Eve Celebration

Reunion Tower is hosting its 10th annual New Year's Eve celebration.

The theme for this year is "The Most Colorful Year Yet."

Fireworks and a drone show will kick off at 11:59 p.m. central time.

More than 5,000 pyrotechnic effects will be launched from Reunion Tower.

This year also marks the return of the drone show. 500 drones will take to the sky from DFW-based Sky Elements,

FOX New Year's Eve Live

Get ready to ring in the New Year like you’re in the center of the action. FOX NYE Live! is back, bigger, louder, and more electrifying, bringing you a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration that jumps across multiple cities with nonstop excitement.

This is your front-row seat to the night’s biggest moments. Fireworks, drone shows, live performances, celebrity surprises, and the energy of New Year’s Eve unfolding city by city!

The show begins at 10 p.m. CT.

Whether you’re watching from home, out with friends, or catching the show on your phone, FOX NYE Live! brings the celebration directly to you. Delivering the energy, the spectacle, and the pure joy of ringing in 2026 together!

Download the free FOX LOCAL app to watch the show on your smart TV or on the go on your phone.

Live New Year's celebrations around the world

From 5 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2025, through 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, LiveNOW from FOX will bring viewers fireworks shows and celebrations across the globe, starting in New Zealand and continuing through Australia, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Greece, South Africa, Italy, England, Brazil and beyond.