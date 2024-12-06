Fort Worth names lone finalist for city manager

article

The Brief The Fort Worth City Council is looking to hire former Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa as the next city manager. He would replace longtime City Manager David Cooke, who plans to retire next year. At least one council member thinks the council should have done a better job of searching for outside candidates.



Fort Worth may have a new city manager by next week.

The city announced Jay Chapa as the lone finalist.

He previously worked in roles in Fort Worth, including Deputy City Manager and Director of Housing and Economic Development.

"Jay is a man of brilliant creative thinking, has led most of the public-private partnership efforts in the city over the past 10 years, and has an unmatched ability to hit the ground running," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "His proven financial stewardship has and will continue to set the nation’s 12th largest city up for success far into the future. Jay is one of the most qualified city managers in the country — and we are the lucky ones because Jay already calls Fort Worth home."

If confirmed by the city council next Tuesday, Chapa will make history as Fort Worth’s first Hispanic city manager.

The current city manager, David Cooke, plans to retire next year.

Related article

At least one Fort Worth City Council member questioned whether the hiring process was fair.

District 8 Councilman Chris Nettles believes the city should have hired an outside firm to search for a new city manager.

In a statement, Nettles said it was clear to him that certain council members hand-picked and anointed a candidate.

Mayor Pro Temp Gyna Bivens told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Fort Worth received three times the number of applicants as Dallas without using a national search firm.

The city of Dallas is also seeking a new city manager after former City Manager T.C. Broadnax resigned. He and former Police Chief Eddie Garcia then moved to Austin to work there.