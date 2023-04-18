Fort Worth Museum of Science and History to open 8K LED dome

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is renovating its Omni IMAX Theater and giving it a brand-new name.

The Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater is undergoing a massive renovation with a completely digital LED with 8K resolution.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater renderings

"The Omni Theater is an integral part of the history of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. We are excited to bring extraordinary learning to life through the installation of a brand-new, next generation digital 8K LED dome together with a much-needed modernization of our theater thereby delivering a complete transformation of the guest experience," said Orlando Carvalho, the president of the museum in a statement.

The theater will be the world's first LED digital dome of its size in a museum.

The renovation will start in May and construction is expected to take 16 months.

In addition to the theater changes, there will be updates to the lobby to make in ADA accessible.

The Omni Theater opened in the Fort Worth Museum in 1983 and more than 10 million visitors have watched showings of documentaries, events and even movies.