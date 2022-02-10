Fort Worth museum features new exhibit showcasing hit show "1883"

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is opening a new exhibit showcasing the partnership between the city of Fort Worth and the entertainment industry.

The exhibit features props and costumes from a hit TV show filmed in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Film Commission was established in 2015. Since then, it has worked with hundreds of films, television and commercial projects.

But having the prequel to one of the biggest hits on TV right now filmed in Fort Worth has brought a whole new level of interest in the city.

The boots and buckles were out Thursday as The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth rolled out the red carpet for the cast and crew of "1883."

It’s a prequel to the smash hit "Yellowstone" about a Texas family fleeing poverty and is filmed in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Writer and creator Taylor Sheridan says he couldn’t have done it without help from the city and the Fort Worth Film Commission.

"We shut down seven city blocks for two months to build out this 1880s version of Fort Worth, which was a lot of fun and I think great for people to see," he said.

Actor Eric Nelsen plays a young cowboy named Ennis.

"Everywhere I go it’s ‘Thank you for what you did for Fort Worth. Thank you for showing Texas in such an amazing light. Thank you for putting us on the map,’" he said.

Nelsen’s experience in Fort Worth was so good that he’s made it his new home.

"I’m not leaving. I’m here to stay," he said.

Starting on Friday, fans can visit the museum to see costumes, props and photos from the set.

"When Fort Worth found out ‘1883’ was going to film here, it’s a real pride point for the city," said Mitch Whitten, COO of Visit Fort Worth. "We said, ‘Let’s bring in the dirt. Let’s fill the streets. Let’s roll the cameras.’"

Over the last six years, filmmaking in Fort Worth has generated more than $300 million in revenue and created 17,000 jobs.

Mayor Mattie Parker says she’s got open arms for film crews scouting out their next location.

"We are this perfect blend of modern, west, cowboys and culture, and I'm so proud to be the mayor of this amazing, amazing city," she said.

The exhibit will be on display starting Friday until March 21.